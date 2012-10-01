TORONTO, Oct 1 Canada's main stock index advanced in a broad-based rally on Monday at the start of the quarter, with investors hoping for aggressive action from central banks after economic data from Asia and Europe showed further signs of slowing global growth. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index opened up 0.71 of a point at 12,318.17 before sharply extending gains to be up 0.75 percent at 12,409.71.