TORONTO, Oct 15 Toronto's main stock index ended slightly higher on Monday, rebounding from five-week lows earlier in the session as commodity stocks trimmed their early losses and financials pushed higher on the back of strong U.S. earnings and economic data. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially ended the session up 27.92 points, or 0.23 percent, at 12,229.96.