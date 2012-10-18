TORONTO, Oct 18 Canada's main stock index finished in positive territory on Thursday as Encana Corp led energy companies higher following a takeover in the sector, but positives moves were tempered by lusterless gold miners, pressured by falling bullion prices. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was 4.87 points, or 0.04 percent, higher to finish at 12,466.12. Five of the index's 10 main groups were higher.