TORONTO, Oct 24 Canada's main stock index finished lower on Wednesday, marking its fourth straight losing session, as weakness among gold miners outweighed gains by Canadian Pacific Railway, Rogers Communications Inc and Teck Resources on upbeat corporate results. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index closed down 30.82 points, or 0.25 percent, at 12,195.02. Seven of the index's 10 main industry groups were in negative territory.