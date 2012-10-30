Petronas' stake sale of offshore gas asset advances to second round-sources
* Global majors interested in bidding for Petronas asset-sources
Oct 30 Toronto's main stock index opened little changed on Tuesday as investors tried to gauge the impact of superstorm Sandy that crashed into the United States. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 0.08 percent, or 9.58 points, at 12,303.17 in early trade.
* Global majors interested in bidding for Petronas asset-sources
HELSINKI, June 5 U.S. private equity group Blackstone Group said on Monday it had offered to buy all shares in Finnish real estate investment company Sponda for about 1.8 billion euros ($2.0 billion) as it seeks to expand its real estate business in the Nordic region.