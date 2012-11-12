* TSX up 21.01 points, or 0.17 pct, at 12,217.81 * Nine of 10 sectors positive; materials slip By Claire Sibonney TORONTO, Nov 12 Canada's main stock index rose modestly on Monday as encouraging Chinese economic data helped to offset concerns about the possibility of a fiscal crisis in the United States and a delay in aid for Greece. Data showed Chinese exports picked up sharply in October, signaling the giant economy was gathering strength, which reassured markets about the strength of demand from the world's top resource consumer and helped to push up energy and base-metal mining shares. "My expectation is that we will get a steady round of positive news from China, which will help out the commodities," said John Ing, president of Maison Placements Canada. Among heavyweight gainers, miner First Quantum Minerals jumped 1.1 percent to C$22.45, while Suncor Energy edged up 0.2 percent to C$33.32. With U.S. and Canadian bond markets closed for the Veterans Day and Remembrance Day holidays, activity on the Toronto Stock Exchange was light and was expected to remain so through the day. At 10:08 a.m. (1408 GMT), the exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 21.01 points, or 0.17 percent, at 12,217.81. Nine of its 10 sectors were firmer. The materials group was down 0.2 percent as gold miners weighed. Financials, up 0.3 percent, were among the most influential names on the upside. Toronto-Dominion Bank rose 0.6 percent to C$80.54 and Bank of Nova Scotia was up 0.6 percent to C$54.10. Market gains were likely to be limited by U.S. "fiscal cliff" concerns, and as euro zone finance ministers gathered in Brussels to discuss the Greek bailout program. The euro zone will not release a new loan tranche to Greece despite the country's tough 2013 budget as there is no agreement yet on how to make its debt sustainable, but Athens is set to get two more years to cut debt, officials said. In individual company news, Research In Motion rose 2.9 percent to C$8.81 after announcing it planned to introduce its long-delayed BlackBerry 10 platform and devices on Jan. 30.