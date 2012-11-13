* TSX rises 6.52 points, or 0.05 percent, to 12,197.98 * Energy, bank shares rise on Spain bailout speculation * Shoppers Drug Mart up 3 percent on results * Index hit two-month low earlier in the day By John Tilak TORONTO, Nov 13 Canada's main stock index was trading steady at midday on Tuesday, snapping back from early losses, as energy and some financial stocks rose on speculation that Spain may be close to asking for a sovereign bailout, offsetting continuing U.S. fiscal concerns. The energy sector was up 0.11 percent, and financials were up 0.04 percent. Stocks that helped lead the market higher included Royal Bank of Canada, up 0.72 percent at C$56.31, and Talisman Energy Inc, which rose 3.14 percent to C$11.51. The Canadian market was influenced by stock market rises in Europe and the United States. European shares erased losses on a fresh round of trader speculation that Spain may be close to asking for a sovereign bailout, and U.S. stocks turned higher on strong results from home improvement retailer Home Depot. Concern over whether U.S. politicians would be able to reach a deal to tackle the "fiscal cliff", which threatens to push the economy into recession, continued to dampen sentiment, however, as did a new controversy over Greece's debt crisis. "These are going to be the prevalent risks hanging over the market, not just today, or this week, but the balance of the year, if not longer," said Craig Fehr, Canadian market strategist at Edward Jones in St. Louis, Missouri. "And by and large, the markets are going to be in a wait-and-see mode is as we progress towards the end of the year." At midday, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 6.52 points, or 0.05 percent, at 12,197.98. Earlier in the session, the index hit 12,124.35, its lowest point since Sept. 6. Shares of Shoppers Drug Mart Corp rose 2.87 percent to C$42.34 after the pharmacy chain reported higher quarterly sales.