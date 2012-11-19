* TSX rises 127.10 points, or 1.07 percent, to 12,004.82
* Energy leads the market rally; Suncor up nearly 3 percent
* All 10 main subgroups rise
By John Tilak
TORONTO, Nov 19 Canada's main stock index jumped
more than 1 percent on Monday, led by energy and material
stocks, after U.S. lawmakers expressed confidence that the
fiscal crisis could be resolved.
On Sunday, Democrats and Republicans said they could reach a
deal to avert the "fiscal cliff," a mix of tax increases and
spending cuts starting early in the new year unless there is a
deal on Capitol Hill.
"If Americans can get a handle of the cliff that's coming at
us, it should be viewed positively here. The positive action for
the U.S. markets is a positive for the global markets, and for
Canada as well," said Sid Mokhtari, market technician and
director of institutional equity research at CIBC World Markets.
At midmorning, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX
composite index was up 127.10 points, or 1.07 percent,
to 12,004.82. All the 10 main subgroups on the index were up.
Energy stocks rose 1.65 percent, tracking higher oil
prices. Suncor Energy Inc was up 2.89 percent at C$32.45
and played the biggest role of any single stock in leading the
market higher.
"As the energy sector goes, so does the TSX," Mokhtari said.
He noted that the energy sector had fallen significantly since
hitting highs in September.
Oil rose towards $111 a barrel as rising violence in the
Middle East raised concerns over oil supplies.
Goldcorp Inc was up 1.94 percent at C$40.49, and
Barrick Gold rose 1.24 percent to C$34.19. That helped
the materials group, which includes mining stocks, rise 1.63
percent. Gold prices rose 1 percent as the dollar weakened
against a basket of currencies.
The financial sector, the biggest on the index, was up 0.91
percent. Royal Bank of Canada was up 1.31 percent at
C$56.35.