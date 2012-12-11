BRIEF-Aurvista Gold to raise $7 mln dollars
* Plans to complete a private placement financing for aggregate gross proceeds of C$7mln
TORONTO, Dec 11 Canadian stocks ended higher on Tuesday, helped by a strong showing from banks and other financial stocks as a German poll showed a sharp improvement in investor sentiment in Europe's biggest economy. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index added 51.89 points, or 0.42 percent, to close at 12,282.36.
* Cerro Grande Mining Corporation announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Compañia Minera Pimenton, has filed for voluntary bankruptcy under the laws of Chile.