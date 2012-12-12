Sailing-Japan test new design model for America's Cup challenge
June 3 SoftBank Team Japan opted for a radically different course to other new teams seeking to challenge Oracle Team USA in this month's 35th America's Cup.
TORONTO, Dec 12 Canada's benchmark stock index rallied to a one-month high on Wednesday, led by a jump in gold prices and mining shares after the U.S. Federal Reserve unveiled a fresh round of bond buying to boost the country's struggling economy. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially ended up 70.73 points, or 0.58 percent, at 12,353.09.
June 3 SoftBank Team Japan opted for a radically different course to other new teams seeking to challenge Oracle Team USA in this month's 35th America's Cup.
NEW YORK, June 3 Television talk-show host and comedian Bill Maher drew harsh criticism on Saturday for using a racial epithet on his HBO series "Real Time" in an interview with a U.S. senator from Nebraska.