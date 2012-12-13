BRIEF-Athenex Inc says currently expect the initial public offering price to be between $11.00 and $13.00 per share
TORONTO, Dec 13 Canada's main stock index opened lower on Thursday, led by the materials sector, as concerns about the resolution of the U.S. fiscal crisis weighed on investors. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 63.38 points, or 0.51 percent, at 12,289.71 shortly after the open.
* Agree Realty Corp files for mixed shelf offering, size undisclosed Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rOfxt1) Further company coverage: