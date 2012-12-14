* TSX down 4.66 points, or 0.04 percent, at 12,284.54
* Index on track for 1 percent gain for week
* Global data paints picture of uneven recovery
By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, Dec 14 The main Canadian stock index
inched lower on Friday, as gains in some mining and energy
stocks, spurred by healthy Chinese data, were offset by investor
fears over stalled U.S. budget talks.
A slew of global data provided an uneven picture of economic
recovery and stagnation, with Europe seemingly stuck in a
low-growth mode and China and the United States showing signs of
recovery.
China's vast manufacturing sector expanded in December at
its fastest pace in 14 months as new orders and employment rose,
a survey showed on Friday.
Evidence that China's speedy growth trajectory is getting
back on track is typically positive for Canada, which provides
the giant Asian economy with raw materials.
"The one that people some to be missing is the uptick in
some of the Chinese growth numbers," said John Ing, president of
Maison Placements Canada, adding that much attention was still
focused on negotiations to solve a looming U.S. budget crisis.
Teck Resources Ltd gained 1.4 percent to C$35.05
and First Quantum Minerals Ltd added 1.4 percent to
C$21.08.
Dundee Corp shares jumped 13 percent to C$30.16
after the financial firm said it would spin off real estate
assets.
By mid-morning, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX
composite index was down 4.66 points, or 0.04 percent,
at 12,284.54. It is on track for a 1 percent gain for the week.
President Barack Obama and House of Representatives Speaker
John Boehner held a "frank" face-to-face meeting on Thursday in
an effort to break an impasse in talks to avert the "fiscal
cliff" of steep tax increases and spending cuts, which kick in
early in 2013.
Frustration is mounting over the recent lack of progress in
negotiations that have become bogged down in a daily round of
finger-pointing.
If a deal is not reached, many economists believe the U.S.
economy will fall back into recession, which would hurt Canadian
businesses that sell into the world's largest economy.
Canadian manufacturing sales unexpectedly plunged by 1.4
percent in October from September in the latest sign the economy
is struggling to cope with market problems abroad and due to the
effect of a strong Canadian dollar.
The domestic data was at odds with numbers out of the United
States that showed demand picking up.
In Europe, disappointing German manufacturing sector figures
and a rise in euro zone unemployment overshadowed a small
pick-up in wider purchasing manager data.
Canadian resource stocks received a boost this week from
Ottawa's approval of two big deals last week and its
clarification of its stance on state-owned enterprise investment
in the oil sands.
Encana Corp tested the new policy with the
announcement on Thursday of a joint venture with PetroChina Co
Ltd.
"It just reinforces that this business is capital intensive
and the ones with the capital are the Chinese," Maison's Ing
said. "We're going to see more of it, so it's good that we
didn't put up higher barriers to them."