TORONTO, Dec 21 Canada's main stock index opened lower on Friday on deepening uncertainty over the chances of a U.S. budget deal by year-end and a plunge in Research in Motion shares the day after the BlackBerry maker reported the first ever decline in its subscriber numbers. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell 66.57 points, or 0.54 percent, to 12,322.14 at market open.