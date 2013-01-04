TORONTO, Jan 4 Toronto's main stock index closed broadly higher on Friday, with energy companies leading the rally as economic data bolstered investor sentiment. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 70.37 points, or 0.56 percent, at 12,540.81. All 10 of the index's main groups were in positive territory. The index was up 1.8 percent for the week.