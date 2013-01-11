Ghanaian woman, walking into Canada from U.S., dies of hypothermia - police
TORONTO A body found near the Manitoba border was that of a Ghanaian woman who died of possible hypothermia trying to walk into Canada, U.S. police said on Tuesday.
Jan 11 Canada's main stock index looked set to open lower on Friday, mirroring Wall Street losses, as investors book profits after the index hit a 10-month high in the previous session.
TOP STORIES
* Germany's economic performance declined in the fourth quarter as industry reduced its production in line with weak European demand, the country's Economy Ministry said.
* Mobile operator Vodafone said some customers were not receiving emails via their Blackberry phones, and it was working with handset maker Research in Motion to rectify the problem.
* Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe made his biggest push yet to make jobs growth part of the Bank of Japan's mandate as his government approved $117 billion of spending to revive the economy in the biggest stimulus since the financial crisis.
* Credit card company American Express Co said it would cut about 5,400 jobs, or 8.5 percent of its workforce, as it restructures its business and pays legal bills.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded down 0.8 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were mixed in the range of 0.01 percent and -0.05 percent
* European shares, were mixed
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 296.142; fell 0.29 percent
* Gold futures : $1,677.3; was unchanged 0 percent
* US crude : $93.09; fell 0.78 percent
* Brent crude : $110.4; fell 1.33 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $8,099.75; fell 0.19 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Inmet Mining : Leucadia National Corporation, the largest shareholder in takeover target of the company , said late on Thursday it planned to tender its shares to bidder First Quantum, in a boost for the Canadian-listed group. The First Quantum offer will be open until Feb. 14, 2013, unless extended or withdrawn.
ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian companies reported by Reuters.
* Bonavista Energy Corp. : Barclays cuts target to C$16 from C$19 after the company announced a 42 percent reduction in monthly dividend, cites company's lower growth prospects
* Sprott Inc. : Canaccord Genuity cuts price target to C$4 from C$4.25 based on a lower performance fee outlook and market depreciation
* Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. : BMO raises target to C$102 from C$97 to reflect the company's lower equipment rent and pension costs and its recent favourable labour arbitration ruling
* Penn West Petroleum Ltd. : Barclays cuts price target to C$12 from C$13 after the company announced a lower-than-expected capital budget and production outlook
* Postmedia Network Canada Corp. : Canaccord Genuity raises target to C$1.25 from C$0.65 citing the company's cost reductions from its transformation plan
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major Canadian economic data includes international trade
* Major U.S. events and data includes international trade, import and export prices and federal budget
