TORONTO, Jan 18 Canada's main stock index was higher shortly after the open on Friday, with Research In Motion Ltd shares leading broad gains after an analyst boosted its rating and price target on the company days ahead of the crucial launch of a new product line. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 37.40 points, or 0.30 percent, at 12,712.13. All but two of the index's main sectors were higher, with the technology group up 1.43 percent.