Jan 21 Toronto's main stock index looked set to
open slightly higher on signs U.S. lawmakers were making
progress towards an agreement on raising the country's borrowing
limit to avoid a debt default, reviving appetite for riskier
assets.
TOP STORIES
* Germany's economic slump should be short-lived, the
Bundesbank said, adding that the euro zone's largest economy
could have already bottomed out.
* Research In Motion Ltd will look into strategic
alliances with other technology companies once it has launched
its new BlackBerry 10 models, its chief executive told a German
newspaper.
* Four years after making history by becoming the first
African-American president, Barack Obama will kick off his
second term with a scaled-back inauguration that reflects the
tempered expectations for his next four years in office.
* U.S. and Japanese aviation safety officials investigating
problems with Boeing Co's 787 Dreamliner visited the
headquarters of the plane's battery maker, seeking clues into
why one of the technologically advanced aircraft made an
emergency landing last week.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded up 0.07 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were up around
0.05 percent
* European shares, were up
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Gold futures : $1,687.8; rose 0.07 percent
* US crude : $95.17; fell 0.41 percent
* Brent crude : $111.55; fell 0.3 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $8,051.75; fell 0.11 percent
ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Base metals: CIBC raises target price of Augusta Resource
Corp to C$5.50 from C$5, of Imperial Metals Corp
to C$22 from C$19, of Lundin Mining Corp to
C$6.35 from C$5.85, says commodity prices will be supported in
the near-term by continued strength and recovery in the U.S.
economy and increases long-term copper price forecast
* Teck Resources Ltd. : CIBC cuts target price to
C$50 from C$52 on valuation and price estimate changes
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major Canadian economic data includes wholesale trade