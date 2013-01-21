(Corrects headline and first sentence to say index touched an almost 18-month high, not an 11-month high) TORONTO, Jan 21 Toronto's main stock index finished stronger on Monday, led by Research In Motion and financial shares, and touched a 18-month high during the session. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 68.56 points, or 0.54 percent, at 12,794.25. All 10 of its main sectors were higher. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Peter Galloway)