UPDATE 2-VMware beats profit estimates, raises full-year forecast
* 2nd-qtr profit, revenue forecasts top Street (Adds details on billings)
TORONTO, Jan 22 Canada's main stock index ended higher on Tuesday, hitting a near 18-month high, led by the materials sector, which tracked a rise in commodity prices. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 30.38 points, or 0.24 percent, at 12,824.63. Five of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher.
* 2nd-qtr profit, revenue forecasts top Street (Adds details on billings)
(Adds details on mutual funds and ETFs, investor quote, table, byline) By Trevor Hunnicutt NEW YORK, June 1 Investors in U.S.-based exchange-traded funds charged into stocks during the latest week, Lipper data showed on Thursday, halting a four-week period of reticence, as equities set record highs. U.S.-based stock ETFs swelled with $10.1 billion in new cash during the week ended May 31, offsetting $915 million in withdrawals from their mutual fund counterparts, which a