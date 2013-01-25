TORONTO, Jan 25 Canada's main stock index rose at the open on Friday, as Potash Corp added to Thursday's gains, while Pacific Rubiales Energy Corp climbed following its announcement that it has discovered oil in Brazil. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 34.98 points, or 0.27 percent, 12,858.60 shortly after the open. Nine of the index's 10 main sectors were higher.