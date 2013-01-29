TORONTO, Jan 29 Canada's main stock index closed higher on Tuesday, lifted by a rally in gold shares, which rose with the price of the precious metal, as investors speculated on the U.S. Federal Reserve's possible actions following a meeting on interest rates. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 14.65 points, or 0.11 percent, at 12,830.56. Seven of the 10 main sectors on the index advanced.