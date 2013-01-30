TORONTO, Jan 30 Canada's main stock index turned negative on Wednesday as a decline in Research In Motion Ltd shares after it released the much-awaited BlackBerry 10 device offset gains made by gold stocks. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 3.96 points, or 0.03 percent, at 12,826.60. RIM shares fell 5 percent to C$14.95.