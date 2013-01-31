BRIEF-Newlink reports Results from clinical trial of indoximod plus chemotherapy
* Results from clinical trial of indoximod plus chemotherapy for patients with metastatic breast cancer
TORONTO, Jan 31 Canada's main stock index opened lower on Thursday, weighed down by Potash Corp after its fourth-quarter profit fell and an 11 percent drop in Research In Motion Ltd the day after the BlackBerry maker released a new line of phones. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 35.22 points, or 0.28 percent, at 12,759.22 shortly after the open.
* Harbour Star Capital Inc- entered into a letter of intent dated may 17, 2017 that provides for a business combination with Eastwest Science Ltd