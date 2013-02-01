BRIEF-Canada Goose says qtrly net loss was $23.4 mln, or $0.23 per share
* Canada Goose reports results for the fiscal year ended march 31, 2017 and provides fiscal 2018 and long-term outlook
TORONTO, Feb 1 Canada's main stock index closed stronger on Friday, led by energy and materials shares, which benefited from a rise commodity prices after data suggesting the U.S. economic recovery is on track. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 83.59 points, or 0.66 percent, at 12,768.83. Nine of the 10 main sectors on the index were trading higher.
* Canada Goose reports results for the fiscal year ended march 31, 2017 and provides fiscal 2018 and long-term outlook
* Primero provides an operations update; remains on-track to achieve 2017 production guidance