TORONTO, Feb 1 Canada's main stock index closed stronger on Friday, led by energy and materials shares, which benefited from a rise commodity prices after data suggesting the U.S. economic recovery is on track. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 83.59 points, or 0.66 percent, at 12,768.83. Nine of the 10 main sectors on the index were trading higher.