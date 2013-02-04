BRIEF-Radware secures multi-mln, 3-yr deal with a CDN services providers
* Radware Ltd says secured a multi-million, three-year deal with a content delivery network (CDN) services providers
TORONTO, Feb 4 Canada's main stock index fell sharply on Monday in a broad-based decline after political uncertainty in Spain and Italy dampened the appeal of riskier assets. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index opened down 80.54 points, or 0.63 percent, at 12,688.29.
* Radware Ltd says secured a multi-million, three-year deal with a content delivery network (CDN) services providers
* Medallion and Rare Earth Salts agree to produce rare earth products