BNP Paribas buys consumer credit business in Sweden
PARIS, June 1 BNP Paribas Personal Finance has bought SevenDay Finans AB, a Swedish consumer credit business, part of plans to expand in the region in personal finance.
TORONTO, Feb 4 Canadian shares slumped to their lowest level in 2-1/2 weeks on Monday, led by financial stocks, after political uncertainty in Spain and Italy reminded investors that there were still many risks ahead for the euro zone. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially ended down 51.21 points, or 0.4 percent, at 12,717.62.
PARIS, June 1 BNP Paribas Personal Finance has bought SevenDay Finans AB, a Swedish consumer credit business, part of plans to expand in the region in personal finance.
BRUSSELS, June 1 French central bank governor François Villeroy de Galhau backed on Thursday a European Commission proposal to create a euro zone stabilisation fund and later a proper budget, financed through borrowing and managed by a finance minister for the euro zone.