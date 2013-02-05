TORONTO, Feb 5 Canada's main stock index closed higher on Tuesday as reports of strong sales of the new BlackBerry device boosted the smartphone maker and energy stocks rose with oil prices after data showed signs of economic growth in Europe and the United States. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 28.03 points, or 0.22 percent, at 12,745.65. Nine of the 10 main sectors on the index advanced.