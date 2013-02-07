BRIEF-Wi-LAN changes name to Quarterhill Inc
* Wi-Lan - with change now completed, co expects that trading will begin as Quarterhill on June 6, under ticker QTRH on both Nasdaq and TSX exchanges Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Feb 7 Canada's main stock index closed slightly lower on Thursday as a wave of negative sentiment after the European Central Bank warned about weak euro zone economies pulled down energy and financial shares, offsetting a rise in BlackBerry. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially ended down 5.67 points, or 0.04 percent, at 12,755.92. Four of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red.
* Wi-Lan - with change now completed, co expects that trading will begin as Quarterhill on June 6, under ticker QTRH on both Nasdaq and TSX exchanges Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* On May 31, entered into separate privately negotiated agreements with certain holders of its outstanding 1.50% convertible senior notes due 2018