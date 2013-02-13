BRIEF-Apple's Tim Cook says decision to withdraw from Paris agreement was wrong
* Apple CEO on Twitter - "Decision to withdraw from the #parisagreeement was wrong for our planet."
TORONTO, Feb 13 Canada's main stock eased slightly on Wednesday, led by a decline in Barrick Gold Corp , the world's largest gold producer, after the release of disappointing earnings from the its African subsidiary. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially ended down 13.74 points, or 0.11 percent, at 12,775.28.
* Apple CEO on Twitter - "Decision to withdraw from the #parisagreeement was wrong for our planet."
* CVC Capital Partners says financial terms of transaction were not disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: