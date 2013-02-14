UPDATE 1-MOVES-DLA Piper hires ex-Fed attorney Silva
NEW YORK, June 1 (IFR) - New York-based law firm DLA Piper has hired former US Federal Reserve Bank attorney Michael Silva as a partner in the firm's government affairs practice.
By Claire Sibonney TORONTO, Feb 14 Canada's main stock index dropped on Thursday as energy stocks declined after data showed Europe falling deeper into recession, offsetting a rise in Barrick Gold Corp as investors found a silver lining in a big quarterly loss reported by the world's biggest gold miner. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially ended down 53.49 points, or 0.42 percent, at 12,721.79.
NEW YORK, June 1 (IFR) - New York-based law firm DLA Piper has hired former US Federal Reserve Bank attorney Michael Silva as a partner in the firm's government affairs practice.
SAN FRANCISCO, June 1 The total valuation of late-stage, venture-backed private companies in the United States and Europe has exploded from a few dozen startups worth a collective $40 billion in 2010 to hundreds of firms that together are now worth almost $500 billion, according to a report released Thursday.