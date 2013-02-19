TORONTO, Feb 19 Canada's main stock index closed almost 1 percent higher on Tuesday, with financial and energy shares leading the gains, as data showing a pick-up in German economic sentiment boosted investor confidence. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 123.58 points, or 0.97 percent, at 12,810.21. Nine of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher.