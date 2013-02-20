TORONTO, Feb 20 Canada's main stock index dropped sharply on Wednesday with weak commodity prices pulling resource shares lower as minutes from the most recent U.S. Federal Reserve meeting showed it may stop or slow its bond-buying program before the U.S. job market rebounds. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 96.16 points, or 0.75 percent, at 12,714.05. Eight of the index's 10 main sectors were in the red.