TORONTO, Feb 27 Canada's main stock index ended higher on Wednesday, helped by a bounce in oil and gas shares as Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke defended the U.S. central bank's stimulus policy and U.S. data pointed to economic resilience. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 71.95 points, or 0.57 percent, at 12,732.39. That was its best daily performance in more than a week.