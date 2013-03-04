BRIEF-Range Resources sets quarterly dividend of $0.02 per share
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.02 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, March 4 Canada's main stock index opened lower on Monday, hurt by slips in heavyweight banking and mining stocks, while TransCanada Corp offset the broad losses after a positive environmental report about its contentious Keystone XL pipeline project. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 51.90 points, or 0.41 percent, at 12,721.22 shortly after the open.
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.02 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 1 U.S. federal energy regulatory commissioners said they were "troubled" that Ohio found signs of diesel fuel in drilling fluid samples near a spill that occurred during Energy Transfer Partners' construction of the Rover natural gas pipeline.