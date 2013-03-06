BRIEF-ISS A/S expects a scope reduction with HP Enterprise
* SAID ON WEDNESDAY LOOSES SERVICE CONTRACT WITH SPIN-OFF AND MERGER COMPANY DXC TECHNOLOGY
TORONTO, March 6 Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday, led by financial and energy stocks, as data indicating robust private sector hiring in the United States lifted investor sentiment. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 59.68 points, or 0.47 percent, at 12,795.72 shortly after the open.
June 1 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 21 points at 7541, on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures 0.33 percent higher ahead of the cash market open.