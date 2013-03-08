March 8 Toronto's main stock index looked set to
open higher on Friday, with investors buoyed by the release of
stronger-than-expected Canadian and U.S. jobs data.
TOP STORIES
* Canada's job market rebounded from January's losses to add
50,700 net new positions in February, with most of the gains in
the services industries while manufacturers saw hefty layoffs
for the second straight month.
* U.S. employers stepped up hiring in February, pushing the
unemployment rate to a four year-low and suggesting the economy
has enough momentum to withstand the blow from higher taxes and
deep government spending cuts.
* China's exports soared past forecasts to jump by a fifth
in February from a year ago, a sign the country's modest
economic revival is intact and suggesting global demand may also
be on the mend.
* Google's Motorola Mobility unit is to shed another 1,200
jobs or 10 percent of its workforce as the smartphone maker
tries to return to profitability, Google said.
* The biggest U.S. banks have enough capital to withstand a
severe economic downturn, the Federal Reserve said on Thursday,
with all but one passing the annual health check of the
financial sector.
* Proponents of the TransCanada Corp Keystone XL
pipeline in the House of Representatives on Thursday outlined a
new push to take the decision on the project out of the hands of
the Obama Administration and to limit further legal and
regulatory delays.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded up
* U.S. stock futures , , were up
* European shares, were up
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 293.4227;
rose 0.07 percent
* Gold futures : $1,577.2; rose 0.15 percent
* US crude : $91.18; fell 0.42 percent
* Brent crude : $109.77; fell 1.24 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,748.25; fell 0.22 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Brookfield Asset Management : The U.S. securities
regulator is looking into a bribery charge leveled against the
Brazilian unit of the company, the WSJ reported, citing people
familiar with the plans.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Allied Nevada Gold Corp : BMO cuts target price to
C$18 from C$22.50, as the actual technical report of the company
highlights that a majority of operating costs have risen while
production has seen a moderate decline.
* Cathedral Energy Services Ltd : RBC cuts price
target to C$5.50 from C$6, says although the market share of the
company may rebound in the first quarter of 2013 in Canada, it
may not reach levels seen in prior first quarters.
* Canadian Natural Resources Ltd : CIBC cuts rating
to sector performer from sector outperformer due to the
company's increasingly rich valuation and raises target price to
C$35 from C$34 to reflect the pending Montney sale.
* Constellation Software Inc : CIBC raises price
target to C$127 from C$117, says despite the near-term margin
impact, the European acquisitions will yield longer-term value
as the economy improves.
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major Canadian economic data includes Canadian housing
starts and employment data
* Major U.S. events and data includes payrolls figures