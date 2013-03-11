March 11 Toronto's main stock index looked set
to open lower as Italy's credit rating downgrade and mixed
Chinese data took the shine off last week's positive payroll
data and gains from strong miners.
TOP STORIES
* China's uneven economic recovery signals a looming dilemma
for policymakers as official data released at the weekend showed
inflation at a 10-month high in February while factory output
and consumer spending were weaker than forecast.
* Italy's economy contracted by 0.9 percent in the fourth
quarter of last year, in line with a preliminary estimate, and
gross domestic product was down a revised 2.8 percent
year-on-year, data showed.
Separately, Ratings agency Fitch added to Italy's mounting
problems on Friday by cutting its credit rating due to the
political uncertainty after elections, deep recession and rising
debt.
* Coal miner Walter Energy Inc, in the midst of a
spat with a British hedge fund that is looking to replace half
of its board, said it could further cut production at
underperforming mines and explore the sale of non-core assets.
* Wall Street commodity revenues crashed last year to their
lowest on record, as tighter regulation and limited price swings
squeezed the once dominant traders of Goldman Sachs Group Inc,
JPMorgan Chase & Co and Morgan Stanley.
* AT&T Inc is considering buying a 25 percent stake in
India's Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, a telecommunications venture
controlled by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, for $3.5 billion, the
Times of India newspaper reported.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded down 0.26 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were down
around 0.2 percent
* European shares, were down
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 294.6979;
fell 0.06 percent
* Gold futures : $1,578.5; rose 0.12 percent
* US crude : $91.86; fell 0.1 percent
* Brent crude : $110.33; fell 0.47 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,705; fell 0.46 percent
ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Cequence Energy Ltd : CIBC raises price target to
C$1.95 from C$1.80 on the company's higher-than-expected
fourth-quarter production.
* Long Run Exploration Ltd : CIBC raises price
target to C$6.50 from C$6.25 after the company reported
stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter cash flow and production
figures.
* Savanna Energy Services Corp : Canaccord Genuity
cuts target price to C$8.75 from C$9.50 on company's
margin-related issues.
* SNC Lavalin Group Inc : Canaccord Genuity cuts
target price to C$53 from C$55 after the company provided weak
full-year guidance.
* Sprott Inc : CIBC cuts target price to C$3.75 from
C$4.25 to reflect lower assumed assets under management and
equity dilution after the company announced a new offshore macro
hedge fund.
ON THE CALENDAR
* No major Canadian economic data is scheduled for release
.
* No major U.S. data is scheduled for release.