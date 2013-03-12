March 12 Toronto's main stock index looked set
to open lower as investor sentiment fell on disappointing UK
data and fears of a slowdown in Chinese growth.
TOP STORIES
* Intense lobbying by central government agencies and
debt-laden local governments is keeping People's Bank of China
hawks in check after inflation jumped to a 10-month high,
forcing the central bank to keep its monetary policy setting in
neutral.
* British manufacturing output fell in January at the
fastest pace since June, reinforcing fears that the economy has
tipped into its third recession since the 2008 financial crisis.
* The euro zone crisis is not over, France is slipping on
reforms and the Bundesbank has set aside billions in new
provisions for what it sees as risky European Central Bank
moves, Germany's central bank said.
* Copper miner Antofagasta sought to brush off investor
worries about its growth options with a better-than-expected
2012 payout and special dividend, as profits ticked higher
despite lower copper prices.
* Canadian employers are likely to keep adding jobs in the
second quarter but at a slightly slower pace than in the first
quarter, with the highest growth in the transportation and
utilities sectors, according to a survey.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded down 0.01 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were down
around 0.21 percent
* European shares, were mixed
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 295.3991;
rose 0.06 percent
* Gold futures : $1,593.5; rose 0.82 percent
* US crude : $92.1; rose 0.04 percent
* Brent crude : $109.94; fell 0.25 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,784; rose 0.34 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Talisman Energy : Dutch maritime services group
SBM Offshore said it had agreed a $470 million settlement with
the oil company and its partners to end a loss-making Norwegian
oil platform project.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Canacol Energy Ltd : CIBC raises from sector
performer to sector outperformer, says the addition of the
Esperanza gas field and recent success on Block 23 gives more
upside than downside at current prices.
* Cargojet Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises target
price to C$62 from C$58, says the continued integration of
Statoil Fuel & Retail has the company well positioned for
earnings growth.
* COM DEV International Inc : CIBC raise price
target to $4.75 from $4.00 as the company's first-quarter
results came in line with expectations and it continues to enjoy
a solid book of business against a strong demand environment.
* WesternOne Inc : National Bank Financial raises
target price to C$10.00 from C$9.50 as the company reported
fourth-quarter results.
ON THE CALENDAR
* No major Canadian economic data scheduled for release
* Major U.S. events and data includes Redbook data