March 13 Toronto's main stock index looked set
to open slightly higher on Wednesday, helped by a rise in prices
for commodities including gold, copper and U.S. oil.
TOP STORIES
* Output at euro zone factories fell more than expected at
the start of 2013 and production in France and Germany slipped
in the latest sign the bloc is struggling to emerge from
recession.
* Italy's three-year borrowing costs rose to their highest
since December after Fitch cut its credit rating last week, but
the country also managed to sell the top planned amount of a new
15-year bond.
* Transcontinental Inc reported a 5 percent rise
in first-quarter adjusted profit, helped by the acquisition of
Quad/Graphics Canada Inc.
* Air Canada won a seven-year extension on
Tuesday of the cap on special payments to erase its sizeable
pension fund deficit, over the objection of its smaller rivals,
but will have to make higher payments than it originally
requested and abide by certain conditions.
* The U.S. government is investigating top global miner BHP
Billiton Ltd for possible corrupt practices, the company
confirmed, after media reports said it was being probed for its
sponsorship of the 2008 Beijing Olympics.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded up 0.04 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were down
around 0.2 percent
* European shares, were down
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 296.3962;
rose 0.07 percent
* Gold futures : $1,595.84; up 0.3 percent
* US crude : $92.76; rose 0.24 percent
* Brent crude : $109.25; fell 0.36 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,833; rose 0.04 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Alamos Gold Inc : CEO John McCluskey said the
company was likely to walk away from a bid to buy Aurizon Mines
Ltd if it loses a regulatory ruling on the merits of a
poison pill adopted by Aurizon and the break fee committed to
rival bidder Hecla Mining Co.
ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Air Canada : CIBC raises target to C$4.00
from C$3.00 on the company's pension moratorium extension for
seven additional years, says this will improve its cash flow
visibility and generation.
* Altus Group Ltd : CIBC raises target to C$9.25
from C$9 on valuation after the company reported in-line
fourth-quarter results, expects restructuring to provide cost
efficiencies.
* Great-West Lifeco : CIBC raises to sector
performer from sector underperformer after the company's
financially attractive acquisition of Irish Life Group.
* Rocky Mountain Dealerships : CIBC ups target to
C$17 from C$16, citing continued strength in new equipment sales
after the company posted better-than-expected fourth-quarter
revenues and strong same-store sales.
* Total Energy Services : RBC ups target to C$16.50
from C$16 on valuation following the company's fourth-quarter
earnings conference call, says cash position is strong in
2013/14 and expects steady activity from contract drilling and
rentals.
ON THE CALENDAR
* No major Canadian economic data scheduled for release
* Major U.S. events and data includes the Federal Reserve
budget meeting, retail sales and business inventories