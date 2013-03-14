BRIEF-Allianz signs naming rights accord with Juventus Football Club for Turin Stadium
* Says signs naming rights agreement with Juventus football club for Turin stadium
March 14 Toronto's stock index looked set to open lower even as positive U.S. retail sales helped bolster hopes of a global economic recovery.
TOP STORIES
* Soaring unemployment and biting austerity will top the agenda at a summit of EU leaders, with the social consequences of the region's debt crisis now seen as the greatest threat to the survival of the single currency.
* President Barack Obama met with his toughest critics in Washington - House of Representatives Republicans - and made little headway in convincing them to accept his demand for tax increases as part of a deficit-reduction deal.
* China's parliament formally elected heir-in-waiting Xi Jinping as the country's new president.
* BlackBerry will offer a solution to separate and secure work and personal data on mobile devices powered by Google Inc's Android platform and Apple Inc's iOS operating system.
* Media and telecommunications conglomerate Quebecor Inc reported a 89 percent fall in quarterly profit after it booked a debt refinancing-related charge and on higher costs.
* Honda Motor Co Ltd will recall nearly 250,000 vehicles globally, including some Acura MDX crossover SUVs, due to braking problems, the automaker said.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded down 0.08 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were up around 0.21 percent
* European shares, were up
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 294.7774; fell 0.18 percent
* Gold futures : $1,579.3; fell 0.57 percent
* US crude : $92.21; fell 0.34 percent
* Brent crude : $108.97; rose 0.41 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,797.25; rose 0.13 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Cameco Corp : The company has begun shipping uranium concentrate to China, the company said, tapping into what could become a lucrative market for years to come.
* Pacific Rubiales : A Colombian arbitration tribunal on Wednesday ruled in favor of state-run oil company Ecopetrol in a dispute with the oil company over the revenues generated by an oil field run by the companies.
* Travel operator Transat AT Inc reported a smaller first-quarter loss as higher selling prices helped shore up margins.
ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian companies reported by Reuters.
* Canadian Natural Resources : Stifel raises to buy from hold on changes in valuation and earnings estimates, says the company is well positioned for the second half of 2013
* Fortress Paper Ltd : RBC raises target to C$10 from C$9 after the company said it is selling its Nonwoven Wallpaper Business to Glatfelter, says the additional liquidity will go a long way toward easing investor concerns
* Genivar Inc : CIBC cuts target price to C$25.50 from C$26.50 citing a lower-than-expected 2013 revenue outlook
* Power Financial Corp : CIBC raises to sector outperformer from sector performer and raises target price to C$32.50 from C$31 on positive view of the Irish Life transaction and an abnormally wide NAV discount
* Transcontinental Inc : Canaccord Genuity cuts to sell and cuts target price to C$9.40 from C$10.50 on recent price appreciation and special dividend announcement
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major Canadian economic data includes capacity utilization and new housing price index data
* Major U.S. events and data includes jobless claims and producer price index data
* Says signs naming rights agreement with Juventus football club for Turin stadium
NEW YORK, June 1 Financial services company Cowen Inc closed its acquisition of Convergex on Thursday and said it will shutter a key part of the off-exchange trading platform, Millennium, it acquired with the brokerage.