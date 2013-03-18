* TSX down 32.14 points, or 0.25 percent, at 12,797.89 * Cyprus bailout spooks investors * Banks and energy stocks hardest hit; gold miners rise By Alastair Sharp TORONTO, March 18 Canada's main stock index slipped on Monday, weighed down by energy and financial shares, as skittish investors pulled back after Cyprus raced to revise a radical bailout plan that included a divisive tax on bank deposits. The euro zone struck a deal on Saturday to hand Cyprus a bailout worth 10 billion euros ($13 billion), but demanded depositors in its banks forfeit some money to stave off bankruptcy despite the risks of a wider bank run. The developments drove down global shares, the euro and oil prices, while safe-haven gold surged. "It's all Cyprus," said Fred Ketchen, director of equity trading at ScotiaMcLeod. "This will be, I hope, relatively short-lived but nevertheless it frightens everybody when you see a country that is not living within its means." The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 32.14 points, or 0.25 percent, at 12,797.89 by mid-morning, after falling further in early trade. Energy stocks fell sharply as the price of crude slipped $2, with Suncor Energy down 1.3 percent to C$31.27. Banks were also among the biggest decliners, with Bank of Nova Scotia off 0.5 percent at C$60.05 and Toronto Dominion Bank down 0.2 percent at C$84.84. "I certainly don't think Canadian banks are all of a sudden going to find themselves in the same spot," Ketchen said. "However, it's more a reaction to the overall influence that Cyprus is having on the psychology of the market." Gold hit a two-week high as its safe haven properties proved alluring, helping Canada's long-suffering gold miners offset some of the broader losses. Barrick Gold Corp rose 1.5 percent to C$29.65 and Goldcorp Inc gained 1.1 percent to C$33.51.