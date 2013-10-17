* TSX ends up 79.15 points, or 0.61 percent, at 13,036.36
* Gold miner gains help TSX outpace U.S. market
* Telecoms weigh after government pushes on roaming, TV
bundles
By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, Oct 17 Canada's main stock index closed
at its highest level in more than two years on Thursday, led by
gold miners, as investors assumed the ill effects of the 16-day
U.S. government shutdown would force the Federal Reserve to
maintain its monetary stimulus.
The U.S. Congress on Wednesday approved an 11th-hour deal to
end the shutdown and pull the world's biggest economy back from
the brink of a historic debt default that could have threatened
financial calamity.
The temporary deal funds the government until Jan. 15 and
raises the debt ceiling until Feb. 7.
With the price of bullion soaring 3 percent and Canada's
many gold mining companies following suit, the Toronto Stock
Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index added 79.15 points,
or 0.61 percent, to close at 13,036.36, its highest finish since
late July, 2011.
"It seems like investors are starting to realize that this
will probably delay any possible tapering by the Fed and markets
are responding positively to that today," said Youssef Zohny,
portfolio manager at Stenner Investment Partners in Vancouver.
Barrick Gold Corp jumped 4.6 percent to C$19.06 and
Goldcorp Inc added 3.5 percent to C$25.26. Kinross Gold
added 3.7 percent to C$5.04 and a string of smaller miners
posted similar percentage gains.
"The Canadian market is holding up better than the American
exchanges because we are seeing a bright spot in gold prices,"
said Gareth Watson, a vice president for investment management
and research at Richardson GMP.
On Wall Street, the S&P 500 closed at a record high, but
weak earnings from IBM and Goldman Sachs pulled the Dow
industrials lower.
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc jumped 10.6 percent to
C$3.66 after it increased its estimate of silver reserves in a
Mexican mine by 22 percent.
The materials sector, which includes gold miners, was the
driving force behind the TSX's gains, but utilities and
financials also moved higher. Telecom and technology stocks
weighed.
In a statement outlining its legislative priorities, the
Canadian federal government late on Wednesday said it plans to
lower mobile roaming rates and force television distributors
such as Shaw Communications Inc, Rogers Communications
Inc and BCE Inc to unbundle television
channels from expensive all-in packages.