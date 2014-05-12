TORONTO, May 12 Canada's main stock index rose on Monday, retracing some of the previous week's losses, as shares of natural resource companies benefited from advances in the prices of commodities such as gold, copper and oil. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 120.88 points, or 0.83 percent, at 14,654.94. All of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher. (Reporting by John Tilak, editing by G Crosse)