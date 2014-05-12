PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 24
Jan 24 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TORONTO, May 12 Canada's main stock index rose on Monday, retracing some of the previous week's losses, as shares of natural resource companies benefited from advances in the prices of commodities such as gold, copper and oil. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 120.88 points, or 0.83 percent, at 14,654.94. All of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher. (Reporting by John Tilak, editing by G Crosse)
Jan 23 A U.S. judge on Monday narrowed but refused to dismiss a lawsuit seeking to hold Deutsche Bank AG liable to investors, including dozens of portfolios from BlackRock Inc and Pacific Investment Management Co, for losses on poorly underwritten residential mortgage-backed securities.
Jan 23 Former Morgan Stanley executive Greg Fleming has joined asset management firm Axiom Capital Management, according to a regulatory filing, offering the first hint of what his life after Wall Street might look like.