TORONTO, Aug 27 Canada's main stock index ended near flat on Wednesday as weakness in energy and materials shares was offset by a gain in National Bank of Canada after the lender reported quarterly results. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 16.56 points, or 0.11 percent, at 15,602.65. Six of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red. (Reporting by John Tilak)