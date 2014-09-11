* TSX down 10.80 points, or 0.07 percent, at 15,461.09 * Five of 10 main index sectors decline * BlackBerry climbs after announcing acquisition By John Tilak TORONTO, Sept 11 Canada's main stock index was little changed on Thursday as sluggish oil prices weighed on shares of energy producers, offsetting a gain in the financial sector. The energy sector has been under pressure in the last three months, as the price of oil has been slipping. Brent crude hit a two-year low on increasing concerns over rising supply and sluggish demand. Investors also digested data indicating the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly rose last week. The market is taking "a wait-and-see approach," said Kevin Headland, director, portfolio advisory group, at Manulife Asset Management. "There's a lot of uncertainty coming to the end of the year as we end QE3 and look towards an increase in interest rates," he said, referring to the U.S. Federal Reserve's quantitative easing program. He said the TSX may not be able to sustain the pace at which it has been rising this year. The benchmark index is up more than 13 percent since the start of 2014. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 10.80 points, or 0.07 percent, at 15,461.09. Five of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red. Shares of energy producers dropped 0.6 percent, with Canadian Natural Resources Ltd giving back 0.2 percent to $44.60 and Encana Corp declining 0.7 percent to C$24.71. Financials, the index's most heavily weighted sector, advanced 0.4 percent. Royal Bank of Canada climbed 1 percent to C$82.04, and Bank of Nova Scotia added 0.6 percent to C$72.78. BlackBerry Ltd's shares jumped 3.2 percent, to C$11.59, after the smartphone maker said it has acquired Movirtu, a provider of virtual identity solutions. (Editing by James Dalgleish)