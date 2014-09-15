BRIEF-UDR reports Q1 FFO of $0.45 per share
* Q1 revenue $243.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $240.7 million
TORONTO, Sept 15 Canada's main stock index ended lower on Monday in a broad-based decline that hit every major sector, hurt by weaker commodity prices and concern about the pace of growth in China's economy. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 49.02 points, or 0.32 percent, at 15,482.56. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp)
* NBT Bancorp Inc. announces record first quarter diluted earnings per share of $0.46