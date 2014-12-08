* TSX down 329.53 points, or 2.28 percent, at 14,144.17
* Nine of 10 main index sectors decline
* Energy shares tumble 6.5 percent
(Adds portfolio manager comment, updates prices)
By John Tilak and Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, Dec 8 Canada's main stock index
recorded its biggest single-day percentage drop in nearly 18
months on Monday as a selloff in oil sent shares of energy
producers tumbling and raised fears about a wholesale retreat
from Canadian equities.
With world oil prices showing no signs of slowing their
decline to five-year lows, Canada's large number of energy
stocks were among the hardest hit but were by no means the only
ones.
They were joined by banks, part of the single largest
constituent of the index, and almost every major sector ended in
the red. The measures for market volatility surged about 20
percent.
The benchmark TSX index slumped to a seven-week low and has
fallen nearly 10 percent since hitting a record high in
September.
"It's a sell on a global basis. If you're a money manager in
New York or London, right now you're saying 'Sell Canada'," said
Bill Harris, portfolio manager at Avenue Investment Management.
"'Just sell it. And we'll wake up and pick up the pieces
later when we can see what's shaken out.'"
The energy sector, which has been a casualty of the
oil-markets bloodbath, gave back 6.5 percent. It has lost more
about 40 percent of its value since the middle of June.
The energy sector forms more than 20 percent of the Canadian
equity market and a significant part of the country's gross
domestic product. Worries that the oil price selloff will hurt
the commodity producers' bottom lines further escalated, and so
did a sense that other sectors were becoming more vulnerable.
"This is a big-enough move (in the oil price) that will have
a knock-on effect on everything," said Harris.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
closed down 329.53 points, or 2.28 percent, at
14,144.17. Nine of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the
red.
Investors worried about global economic growth: concerns
fueled by weakness in China's imports and slowing export growth,
and separate weak data out of Japan.
"The psychology is extremely negative. We're back into panic
mode," said David Cockfield, managing director and portfolio
manager at Northland Wealth Management. "The market in Canada is
becoming more and more irrational."
Financials lost 1.5 percent, with Toronto-Dominion Bank
losing 2.8 percent to C$52.72 and Bank of Nova Scotia
giving back 1.7 percent to C$65.07.
In the oil and gas group, Suncor Energy Inc fell 5.7
percent to C$33.70 and Canadian Natural Resources Ltd
dropped 4 percent to C$35.64.
Among biggest mining decliners, First Quantum Minerals Ltd
fell 5.5 percent to C$16.95.
Precision Drilling Corp said it expected capital
spending to be lower in 2015, sending its shares down 7.3
percent to C$6.35.
(Editing by Peter Galloway, Steve Orlofsky and Tom Brown)