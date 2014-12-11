* TSX up 166.43 points, or 1.2 percent, at 14,019.38
* Nine of 10 main index sectors advance
* Energy shares climb 2 percent
By John Tilak
TORONTO, Dec 11 Canada's main stock index
advanced on Thursday as bullish U.S. economic data lifted
confidence in equities and shares of energy companies rebounded
after a brutal selloff in the previous session.
Figures showed higher U.S. consumer spending in November,
helped by lower gasoline prices.
The energy sector has been a factor in the Canadian equity
market's recent moves, including a 2.4 percent drop on
Wednesday. Energy shares have fallen about 41 percent since
mid-June.
Oil prices remained volatile on Thursday, initially nearing
a five-year low before recovering to trade higher. They have
been hit by concerns that supplies of the commodity were
increasingly outweighing demand.
"You've got a bounce with the energy stocks after days of
gloomy news, though it's probably more bargain hunting than
anything else," said John Ing, president of Maison Placements
Canada. "Our view is we're still heading for further weakness in
energy prices.
"Prices are definitely attractive, valuations are definitely
cheap," he added. "Are we table-pounding buys right now? Soon,
but it's a little too early for that."
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
was up 166.43 points, or 1.2 percent, at 14,019.38.
Nine of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher.
Shares of energy producers jumped 2 percent. Canadian
Natural Resources Ltd was up 2 percent at C$34.51, and
Talisman Energy Inc advanced 4.4 percent to C$4.48.
Financials, the index's most heavily weighted sector,
climbed 0.9 percent, with Bank of Nova Scotia rising
1.1 percent to C$64.82 and Royal Bank of Canada gaining
0.9 percent to C$79.30.
Cenovus Energy Inc said it planned to reduce
capital spending by about 15 percent in 2015. The stock rose 1.7
percent to C$21.19.
(Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)