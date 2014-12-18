TORONTO Dec 18 Canada's main stock index finished higher on Thursday, bolstered by stronger resource stocks and a surge in Alimentation Couche-Tard shares after it announced it will buy smaller U.S. rival Pantry Inc . The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index finished the session up 132.87 points, or 0.93 percent, at 14,346.75. Of the index's 10 main groups, only telecoms finished in negative territory.