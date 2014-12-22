(Adds investor comment, updates prices to close)
By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO Dec 22 Canada's main stock index
slipped on Monday as most energy companies fell on oil's
downward march, with the retreat muted by gains for some of the
country's biggest banks and its main railways.
The tumbling price of crude, its value almost halved since
June, has stung Canada's large energy sector, but could
ultimately help boost the broader economy as consumers and
businesses save money at the pump that can be spent elsewhere.
"In the long haul, it probably puts us on a higher
trajectory because there will be a boost of discretionary income
that can go into spending and consumption," said Rick Hutcheon,
president and chief operating officer at RKH Investments.
Oil and gas stocks have fallen sharply in recent weeks, but
most ticked higher last week after one among them, Talisman
Energy Inc, was acquired by oil major Repsol.
"I think the energy stocks are higher than where they
probably should be," said Norman Levine, managing director at
Portfolio Management Corp. "Last week as soon as the bid for
Talisman was announced, they all jumped up as though they were
all going to get taken over."
Crude fell on Monday as Saudi Arabia made clear it would not
limit its production in order to prod prices higher.
Canadian Natural Resources was off 1.6 percent at
C$36.04 and Encana Corp fell 4.2 percent to C$15.72.
Gold miners were also down as bullion fell, with Goldcorp
Inc off 5.2 percent at C$20.19 and Barrick Gold Corp
down 4.5 percent at C$12.02.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
ended down 35.88 points, or 0.25 percent, at
14,432.38.
An exception to the energy decline, Suncor Energy Inc
, added 2.2 percent to C$36.88.
Toronto-Dominion Bank rose 0.8 percent to C$54.44
and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce added 1.7 percent
to C$100.76.
The railways also gained, with Canadian National Railway Co
up 1.6 percent at C$78.66 and Canadian Pacific Railway
Ltd adding 1.4 percent to C$223.
Levine said life insurance companies will likely do better
than banks in a rising interest rate environment, while telecom
stocks could also win favor as investors turn more defensive
after the oil price rout.
"The Canadian economy will not be as strong as the U.S.
economy, and not as strong as it was going to be before because
of the hit to commodities," he said.
(Additional reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama, W Simon and Gunna Dickson)